Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 34,931 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,802 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 34,931 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Intel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Intel by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 44,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.91. 10,085,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,728,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

