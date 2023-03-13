Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 5,860 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 111.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 18.3 %

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.92. 17,214,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,135,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.