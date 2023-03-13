Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 731 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,368 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Express by 5,063.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in American Express by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in American Express by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in American Express by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after acquiring an additional 629,960 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded down $7.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.51. The stock had a trading volume of 959,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,681. The company has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.91 and a 200 day moving average of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $194.35.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Argus upped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

