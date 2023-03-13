Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,769 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 46,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $264.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,111. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $223.16 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.46.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

