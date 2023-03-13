CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH Invests $1.94 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $627,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,683,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.16. 30,795,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,075,867. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.51.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

