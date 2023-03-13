Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cochlear Stock Performance

CHEOY stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.57. 8,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659. Cochlear has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $88.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

