COG Financial Services Limited (COG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from COG Financial Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
COG Financial Services Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24.
COG Financial Services Company Profile
