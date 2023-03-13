COG Financial Services Limited (COG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from COG Financial Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

COG Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24.

COG Financial Services Company Profile

COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Finance Broking and Aggregation; Funds Management and Lending; and All Other/Intersegment.

