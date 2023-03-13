Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $23.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $29.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
