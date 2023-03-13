Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $11.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $17.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.