Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $11.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $17.11.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.
