Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $69.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $524,918.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,211 shares of company stock worth $3,352,914 and sold 430,857 shares worth $18,614,347. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $53.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $206.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

