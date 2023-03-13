Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $37.31 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $37.31 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,646.08 or 0.06982876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00442169 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,737.71 or 0.29887726 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

