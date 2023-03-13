Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.61

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.61 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 14183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 41,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 156.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

