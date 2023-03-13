Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Head to Head Contrast

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Community West Bancshares and Great Southern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Community West Bancshares and Great Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 25.32% 12.54% 1.21% Great Southern Bancorp 29.09% 13.86% 1.37%

Volatility and Risk

Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Community West Bancshares pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community West Bancshares and Great Southern Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares $53.12 million 2.20 $13.45 million $1.52 8.78 Great Southern Bancorp $261.12 million 2.49 $75.95 million $6.04 8.81

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares. Community West Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats Community West Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

