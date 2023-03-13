Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Price Target Raised to $13.40 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $13.40 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HSBC lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.47.

Shares of CCU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.54. 114,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,284. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4,363.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 288.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

