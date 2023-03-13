COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock.
CMPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.02. 109,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $21.50.
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
