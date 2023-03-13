COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

CMPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.02. 109,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 110.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 67,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 23.9% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

