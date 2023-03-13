Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Up 86.0% in February

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the February 13th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Conformis Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.58. 53,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,506. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Conformis has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Conformis
ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conformis (CFMS)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.