Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Up 86.0% in February

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the February 13th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Conformis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.58. 53,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,506. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Conformis has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Conformis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000.

(Get Rating)

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

See Also

