CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,495 shares during the quarter. CONSOL Energy comprises about 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at $916,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEIX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 311,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,430. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.86. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

