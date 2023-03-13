Cooke & Bieler LP Acquires 540,819 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,819 shares during the period. CarMax makes up approximately 1.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.42% of CarMax worth $148,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.00. 1,396,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,145. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

