Cooke & Bieler LP Boosts Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,394,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 98,520 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.28% of Baxter International worth $75,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baxter International Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.72. 1,066,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,432,646. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.02%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Further Reading

