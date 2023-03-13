Cooke & Bieler LP Cuts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,548 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.60% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $109,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,854,000 after buying an additional 873,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,843,000 after purchasing an additional 273,777 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,342,288,000 after purchasing an additional 252,118 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $5.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.73. 180,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,775. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $281.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.91 and a 200-day moving average of $233.27.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

