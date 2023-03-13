Cooke & Bieler LP Cuts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,548 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.60% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $109,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 69,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 28,581 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.73. The stock had a trading volume of 180,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,775. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.27. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $281.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

