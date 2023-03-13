Cooke & Bieler LP Decreases Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,869,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,823 shares during the period. FirstCash makes up about 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $137,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,119,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,881,000 after acquiring an additional 389,095 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,020,000. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,960,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 122,284 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $2,347,008.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,032,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,819,949.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 595,628 shares of company stock valued at $53,164,121. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FCFS traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,526. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.60. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $749.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Stephens upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

