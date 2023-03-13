Cooke & Bieler LP Has $100.38 Million Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,274 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 2.18% of BWX Technologies worth $100,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.08. The stock had a trading volume of 158,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,734. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

