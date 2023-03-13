Cooke & Bieler LP Lowers Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,112,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,772 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up approximately 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $126,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in AMETEK by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

AMETEK Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AME traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $134.31. The stock had a trading volume of 141,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,589. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,378 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

