Cooke & Bieler LP Makes New $85.58 Million Investment in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,236,789 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,581,000. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.20% of Open Text at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 25.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 21,311 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 11.3% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 27.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 57.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 37.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 110,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTEX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.41. 356,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,105. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.04. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $44.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

