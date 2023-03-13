Cooke & Bieler LP Makes New $85.58 Million Investment in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,236,789 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,581,000. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.20% of Open Text at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 25.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 21,311 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 11.3% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 27.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Open Text by 57.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 37.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 110,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 30,185 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Open Text stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,105. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 81.51%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

