Cooke & Bieler LP Purchases Shares of 1,346,207 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,346,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,882,000. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.43% of CBRE Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 51.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 285,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE CBRE traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 436,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.