Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 17,772 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,772 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up approximately 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.48% of AMETEK worth $126,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,899,000 after acquiring an additional 357,665 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,005,000 after acquiring an additional 143,765 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,410,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,555,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,458,000 after acquiring an additional 159,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,660 shares of company stock worth $2,400,378 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.31. The company had a trading volume of 141,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,589. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.94.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

