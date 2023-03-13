Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 3,577 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $56,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.6 %

BDX traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.14. The company had a trading volume of 105,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,844. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.89.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.