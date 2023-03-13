Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 39,207 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,619,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,207 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up about 1.8% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.28% of Omnicom Group worth $165,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 112.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Omnicom Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:OMC traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.88. 391,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,513. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.86.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.