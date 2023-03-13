Cooke & Bieler LP Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.16% of Chubb worth $118,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,743,000 after buying an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,001,000 after buying an additional 103,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. MKM Partners increased their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

CB traded down $5.84 on Monday, hitting $192.56. The company had a trading volume of 331,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.53. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

