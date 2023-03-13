Cooke & Bieler LP Trims Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,692,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,455 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 2.37% of Gates Industrial worth $65,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 99.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 62,444 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 71.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 800,524 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 127.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,711,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 46,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $585,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Gates Industrial Profile

NYSE:GTES traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 203,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,184. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

