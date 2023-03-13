Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0219 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 5.5 %

CJREF traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $248.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Corus Entertainment

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.52.

(Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.