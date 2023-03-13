Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.5% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.89 on Monday, reaching $475.03. 666,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $490.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale
In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
Read More
