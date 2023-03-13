Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Raised to $30.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTRA. Raymond James lowered Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

CTRA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,019,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 912.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

