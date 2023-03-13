Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coursera from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Coursera from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Coursera stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,836. Coursera has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

About Coursera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Coursera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Coursera by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Coursera by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.