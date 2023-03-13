Coursera’s (COUR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Stock Performance

COUR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. 371,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,378. Coursera has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

About Coursera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Coursera by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,106,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,202,000 after purchasing an additional 176,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after purchasing an additional 241,179 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Coursera by 109.9% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.