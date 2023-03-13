Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.34

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 287527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.32%.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 13.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 115.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

