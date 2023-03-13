Covington Capital Management Buys 514 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after purchasing an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.23. 1,599,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442,677. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

