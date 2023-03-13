Covington Capital Management Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,923 shares of company stock worth $2,249,071 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,221,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,449,648. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $198.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

