Covington Capital Management Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,925. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.