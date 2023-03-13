Covington Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 730,405 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 15.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,497,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,560,000 after purchasing an additional 729,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,526,000 after purchasing an additional 660,166 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,329. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $132.93. The firm has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.05 and its 200 day moving average is $88.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,984,720 shares of company stock valued at $578,961,943. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also

