Covington Capital Management Has $11.30 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Covington Capital Management lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,241,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,689,051. The firm has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

