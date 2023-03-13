Covington Capital Management Has $9.47 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Covington Capital Management lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.22. 176,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,194. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.41 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.75.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

