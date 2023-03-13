Covington Capital Management Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Covington Capital Management increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.2% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Stryker by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Stryker by 3,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.45. 136,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,128. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.00.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.