Covington Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Covington Capital Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,657 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.38. 3,398,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,700,344. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.