Covington Capital Management Sells 1,897 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Covington Capital Management decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.50.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $2.51 on Monday, reaching $151.84. The company had a trading volume of 376,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,995. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

