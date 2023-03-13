CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,298 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.87. 69,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,879. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $103.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average is $86.18.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

