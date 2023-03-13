CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $19.36 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,990 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $19,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 413,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.77. The company had a trading volume of 497,129 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

