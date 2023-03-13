CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 453.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,565 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,379,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,312,000 after acquiring an additional 966,463 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,856,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,839,000 after purchasing an additional 884,002 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.13. The stock had a trading volume of 39,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,192. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day moving average is $107.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $122.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

